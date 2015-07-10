Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Registration Now Open for Goleta’s Third Annual Dam Dinner

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | July 10, 2015 | 11:58 a.m.

Dam Dinner
The annual Dam Dinner is a free, family-friendly gathering at Lake Los Carneros Dam. (City of Goleta photo)

Registration for the third annual Dam Dinner opened this week and more than 200 people have already reserved a seat for this free, family-friendly, community event at the Lake Los Carneros Dam.

Bring your own or purchase dinner from Georgia’s Smokehouse BBQ. Feel free to bring a dessert to share.

Tables and chairs will be set up along the dam for attendees to enjoy the beautiful setting, the great people and music.

The Dam Dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at the Lake Los Carneros Dam. Reserve your seat by clicking here.

Parking will be available in the Stow House/Goleta Depot parking lot. Handicapped spots available along La Patera Lane.

Limited edition T-shirts are in the design process. Look for information by clicking here.

Earn community service credit by volunteering. Email [email protected] to sign up. Volunteers who work over two hours get a free dam T-shirt.

The initial inspiration for this event came from the Love of Goleta workshop in March 2013 where participants shared what they love about Goleta. A volunteer committee formed to host this event.  Now in its third year the dinner continues as an annual tradition.

The Dam Dinner committee includes Dacia Harwood, David Hunt, Valerie Kushnerov, Amy Mallett, Kristen Miller, Paula Perotte and Pete Wolf.

Sponsors include the City of Goleta, Georgia’s Smokehouse BBQ, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, Haskell’s Designs, MarBorg Industries and Rancho La Patera & Stow House

Follow the event online by clicking here or on Twitter at #OhDam.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 

