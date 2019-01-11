Pixel Tracker

Registration Open for Annual Father Daughter Dance in Lompoc

By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | January 11, 2019 | 6:58 p.m.

The Lompoc Recreation Division is now registering for its annual Father Daughter Dance, a special night of dinner, dancing, fun and father-daughter bonding.

This dance is for young ladies ages 3 to 18 and the man in their life — whether that’s their dad or another father figure.

This occasion allows dads to treat their little Valentine to a semi-formal night of dancing and festivities. A pizza dinner will be provided and is included in the ticket price. Other novelty items will be sold, and affordable professional portrait packages will be available for purchase.

This program has sold out in past years and requires pre-registration.

Because of the popularity of the Father Daughter Dance, the Recreation Division is offering the dance on three evenings. Registrants can choose from Friday, Feb. 8, Saturday, Feb. 9 or Sunday, Feb. 10. The dances will be held each night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for pictures only.

Tickets are $25 per couple, and each additional child in the same family is $10 each. Participants must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805.875.8100 or visit the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets also may be purchased online through the Recreation Division’s ACTIVE system by clicking here.

— Samantha Scroggin is the community relations manager for the City of Lompoc.

 

