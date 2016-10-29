Registration Open for First Global Competence Summit for Educators

Event to provide regional high school teachers, career counselors and community college faculty with tools to prepare students for successful careers

With one in five jobs in California tied to global trade, and studies showing a lack of student preparation for careers in a global economy, the Nov. 4 Global Competence Summit aims to give high-school and community-college educators tools for their students’ success.

The Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation will host the first Global Competence Summit from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Narrative Loft, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez #240.

The event is free, but seating is limited. An RSVP is required to attend: https://globalcompetence.eventbrite.com.

The summit is being held in partnership with California Community Colleges Doing What Matters for Jobs and the Economy initiative.



Community-college and high-school educators, career counselors and program leaders will learn why global competence is in demand by employers, and how to bring these essential skills to their community-college and high-school students to prepare them for successful careers.



The summit will instruct attendees on how to integrate global-competence skills and education into their curricula and career counseling. The agenda includes panel discussions, hands-on workshop and innovation sessions, plus continental breakfast, lunch, wine-tasting and networking reception.

A short program launch and award ceremony will be held between morning sessions.



“As our world becomes more globalized, and with the vast majority of purchasing power now residing outside of the United States, it is important for our future business leaders to prepare to work cross-culturally,” said Julie Samson, director of the Scheinfeld Center.

“Many industries report gaps in global competency skills in their workforce, which is why we’re working with educators to ensure recent graduates start early to gain expertise that will help them succeed in today’s global business environment," she said.

Keynote speaker will be Jennifer Manise, executive director of the Longview Foundation for World Affairs and International Understanding. Working with partners, the Longview Foundation has supported development of resources for preparing a globally competent workforce.

Manise also serves as an advisor to China Strong, DC Public Schools Global Education Advisory group, and the Columbus Council on World Affairs Global Scholars National Advisory Council.

Panel discussions will feature industry leaders and students. Industry panelists include: Miles Hartfeld, international biotechnology manufacturing veteran; Jim Semick, founder and chief strategist, ProductPlan and part of the founding team at AppFolio.

Also, Tim Wright, vice president, corporate and market strategy, and member of the 2002 startup team for InTouch Health; Trygve Duryea, successful serial entrepreneur, consultant and SBCC educator; and Claire Wineman, president, Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.



Afternoon sessions will give educators a chance to brainstorm ways to create curricula that develop global competence, plus create lesson plans for immediate implementation. Career counselors can brainstorm strategies and create tools for mentoring students toward global competence.



Questions about the summit can be directed to Samson by emailing [email protected] or calling 965.0581 ext. 3643.

— Hannah Rael for SBCC.