Registration Open for Providence School’s Citywide Santa Barbara Youth Races

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School, sponsors the annual Santa Barbara Youth Races from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 4.

This citywide track meet is open to students in kindergarten through eighth grade from any school.

The meet draws hundreds of participants and families to the state-of-the-art track at Thorrington Field at Westmont College.

This fun community event promotes physical fitness and activity. It provides an ideal opportunity for children to be exposed to track and field and for families to enjoy a great day together.

Registration will open at 7:15 a.m.

The cost is $25 online before the event; $30 on the day of the event. Online registration is recommended to ensure a place in the races. Every participant receives a T-shirt and a goodie bag.

Events will include the 50-yard dash, 100-meter dash, 4x100 relay, long jump, high jump and softball throw (shot put).

For more information or to register, click here, email [email protected] or call 805.563.4770.

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.