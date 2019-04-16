Registration Open For SBCC Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge

It’s not too late for college and high school students in Santa Barbara County to submit entries to the 9th annual Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge business plan and pitch competition hosted by the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at SBCC.

The call for entries opened on March 1 and the deadline for submission is midnight Thursday, April 18.

“The Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge gives our next generation of innovators an opportunity to showcase their business concepts to the community,” said Julie Samson, director of the Scheinfeld Center.

“The competition promotes youth entrepreneurship and career development, and provides an opportunity for local students to interact, network, and further educate themselves on the process of creating a business plan and pitching their concept,” she said.

The Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge is divided into two tiers: One for high school students and another for college students.

Entrants submit their business plans, and 10 finalists will be chosen from each tier and invited to pitch their concept at the Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge on April 26 at SBCC. Finalists from each tier will be announced on April 24.

The competition winners will be honored at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner on May 3.

Local business executives, bankers, investors and entrepreneurs are selected to identify finalists and judge at the pitch competition.

“Thanks to generous donors, led by Women’s Economic Ventures under their Spirit of Entrepreneurship program, the winning students will be awarded startup seed funding, scholarships and in-kind opportunities totaling over $15,000,” said Samson.

Registration and submission is a one step process. To apply, visit http://scheinfeldnewventurechallenge.org/index.php/submit/. Fill out the registration form completely, obtain necessary signatures, and prepare necessary attachments including your business plan.

Direct questions to the Scheinfeld Center, [email protected]

To learn more about the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, visit www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or call 805-965-0581 ext. 3643.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.