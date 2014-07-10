Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Registration Opens for 5th Annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference

By Stacey Hunt for Central Coast Bioneers | July 10, 2014 | 1:46 p.m.

"The World We Want and How to Get There" is the theme for the fifth annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference, hosted by Ecologistics Inc., to be held Oct. 24-25 at the SLO Grange Hall in San Luis Obispo.

Central Coast Bioneers is a member of the Bioneers Network, and the regional conference site for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

Keynote speakers Dr. John Foran and Ph.D. candidates Corrie Ellis and Summer Gray from UC Santa Barbara will provide information and stories on the climate justice front and the youth climate justice movement that is mobilizing across the world.

Dr. Foran and his students travel around the world attending the United Nations Climate Change Conferences and will screen their new film, Not Yet the End of the World.

Plenary lectures from the National Bioneers Conference will be shown, including presentations by Eve Ensler, Paul Stamets, Naomi Klein, Terry Tempest Williams, John Warner, Manuel Pastor and many others. Local presenters include Charming Evelyn of the Sierra Club on the "Gay-Delta Giant Tunnels," Serra Hoagland on Native American forest management, Slow Money’s Marco Vangelisti on "Investing for the World We Want" and Ken Haggard and a panel of visionaries on "Dreaming a Sustainable SLO County."

A bi-county panel addressing creation of a unified Salinas River Watershed will be the offering this year for the "Dreaming the Salinas" program.

Field trips this year will address the future of farming — dry farming in Paso Robles in this time of drought, and a tour of Tierra Nueva Co-Housing for those interested in life in an intentional community.

The popular pre-conference field trip will be Thursday, Oct. 23 to the Hi Mountain Condor Lookout, where attendees will try their hand tracking condors with the telemetry equipment, learn about the latest efforts in the condor recovery program, and enjoy lunch at 3,200 feet in the Santa Lucia Mountains.

New this year is a World Café, led by David Shaw, co-founder of the Common Ground Center at UC Santa Cruz. The popular Green Marketplace, Volumes of Pleasure Conference Bookstore and seed history talk will return.

Early bird reduced rates for conference passes through Aug. 15, with ticket prices starting at $30 for the Friday afternoon plenary session. Click here to register or for more information.

— Stacey Hunt represents Central Coast Bioneers.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 