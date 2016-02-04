Registration Still Open for Hancock College Citizenship Preparation Class

It’s not too late to enroll in a free Preparation for Citizenship class offered in Lompoc through Allan Hancock College Community Education.

This class is for anyone who wants to prepare for the citizenship test and learn more about the requirements for becoming a U.S. citizen.

Although the first class took place Jan. 25, students may still register.

The class meets Mondays and Wednesdays through May 18 from 6-8:55 p.m. at the El Camino Community Center, located at 320 North J Street in Lompoc.

Students may go directly to the classroom to register. The class is taught in English and Spanish.

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.