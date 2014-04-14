Registration Begins April 28 for Summer Credit Classes at Allan Hancock College

Allan Hancock College is offering 306 summer credit classes at its Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg AFB centers. Classes are either six or eight weeks in length.

Priority registration for summer classes begins April 28; open registration continues May 3 through as late as June 25, depending on the class. All summer classes begin June 16.

The summer class schedule is online at www.hancockcollege.edu; click the Class Search link on the home page. Class Search provides real-time information available 24/7. You can search by term, subject, time of day, location or credits, among other options.

All students register online via myHancock. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes. For more details, read Application & Registration Information on the Apply & Register home page.

Free print copies of the summer 2014 Schedule at a Glance will be available April 25 at all college locations and local public libraries in the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys and the Five Cities area, while supplies last. The schedule contains a basic listing of credit and Community Education classes at the time of publication. However, all students should use the online class search for real-time information and details.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college, which is also completed online. Click the appropriate credit or Community Education admissions application link from the Apply & Register home page.

All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $16 health fee for the summer term. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee.

Some fees for qualified low-income students may be waived. In addition, there are many financial aid programs to help students meet college costs. Call the financial aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 for details or go online to www.hancockcollege.edu and click Financial Aid in the Student Services drop-down box.

Online registration for Community Education (noncredit) classes begins May 3. Community Education students may also apply and register in person, by mail or by fax. For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209.

For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records at 805.922.6966 x3248. The toll-free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242), followed by the four-digit extension.

