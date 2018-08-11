Registration Tips Off For Page Youth Center Basketball League

Registration is now open for the Page Youth Center’s (PYC) Winter Basketball League for children in grades one through eight.

The league officially begins the week of Dec. 3 and runs through mid-March. Last day to register is Oct. 14.

Practices take place at local schools, churches and other community sites, and all games are played at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave.

PYC’s league is divided by grades (1st-8th) with separate divisions for boys and girls. All PYC coaches are community volunteers who dedicate themselves to the center’s mission of building character through youth sports.

Currently, PYC serves about 2,100 (unduplicated) children per year.

For some 25 years, PYC has served the greater Santa Barbara County community by providing sports programming as a way of developing self-confidence, physical fitness, personal responsibility and other essential life skills to thousands of boys and girls.

The positive experience PYC provides help to “keep good kids good” by making a positive impact in their lives. Athletes who have participated in PYC sports programs continue on to compete in high school and college sports.

A number of youth have gone on to become business and community leaders in Santa Barbara County and beyond. Many have returned to PYC to coach and mentor today’s community youth.

Scholarships are available for those who quality. For more information, visit www.pageyouthcenter.org or call 805-967-8778.

— Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center.