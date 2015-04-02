Registration Under Way for Allan Hancock College’s Annual Splash and Dash

Sign-ups are under way for the sixth annual Allan Hancock College Splash and Dash that will take place on Saturday, May 2 on the Santa Maria campus.

Participants can complete the aquathon, which includes a 5K and 500-yard swim, or choose to take part in the 5K run, 500-yard swim or two-mile walk.

The event provides a hands-on learning experience for students, as well as raises scholarship funds for students in the college’s recreation management program.

“This is a chance for recreation students to practice putting together an event from start to finish,” recreation management instructor Paul LeSage said. “The skills they learn here at Allan Hancock College will be an asset to them as they start their careers in the areas of tourism, event planning and recreation.”

The Splash and Dash race begins at 8 a.m. on the Santa Maria campus. The entry fee is $25 per person. Hancock students staff, members of the military and Special Olympians can participate for free.

Registration is open now for all ages and fitness levels to compete in the Splash and Dash. To sign up, click here and find the event Allan Hancock College Splash & Dash, click and register.

Recreation students have already organized Friday $5 5K fun runs this spring to help people train for Splash and Dash. The fun run takes participants along a course around the Santa Maria campus. The next fun run will be on Friday, April 10 at 4:15 p.m. The event includes 11 divisions, where the first place finisher in each division receives a free entry to Splash and Dash. Registration for the fun run begins at 3:45 p.m. outside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. The cost is $5 per person or $10 for a family of three or more people.

For more information on either event, contact the Athletic Department at 805.922.6966 x3227.

— Andrew Masuda represents Allan Hancock College.