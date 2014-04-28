Registration Under Way for Summer Classes at Allan Hancock College

Registration for Allan Hancock College summer 2014 credit classes is now under way.

Priority registration continues through Friday, May 2. Open registration begins Saturday. Most four-, six- and eight-week credit classes, as well as Community Education (noncredit) classes, begin the week of June 16.

Click here for more information.

Registration also begins Saturday for students enrolling in Community Education’s noncredit, fee-based and College for Kids classes.

All students register online through the myHancock portal. Access the portal by clicking the Apply and Register link on the AHC website home page by clicking here. From the portal home page, click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes in the My Registration channel.

Detailed information about all summer 2014 classes is available on the college website; click the Class Search link on the home page.

New students wishing to enroll in summer credit classes must first apply for admission to the college. Click here and click the Apply & Register link.

For more registration information, call 805.922.6966 x3248. The toll free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

For registration assistance and access to computers at the Lompoc Valley, Vandenberg AFB and Solvang centers, please call the center of your choice for hours of availability: the Lompoc Valley Center at 805.735.3366, the Vandenberg AFB Center at 805.734.3500 or 805.605.5915, or the Solvang Center at 805.693.1543.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs coordinator for Allan Hancock College.