Registration Under Way for Variety of Online Classes at Hancock College

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | January 8, 2016 | 1:55 p.m.

Allan Hancock College has more than 140 online classes available for spring semester, including 120 semester-length courses and 46 8-week courses.

Students can complete their coursework at home or on campus computers at their own pace, which helps accommodate work, family and/or transportation constraints.

Online classes still open include such topics as accounting, anthropology, business, culinary arts, computer business information systems/office technology, economics, early childhood studies, emergency medical services, English, family and consumer sciences, global studies, geography, history, humanities, human services, music, personal development, political science, psychology and sociology.

Registration continues through Jan. 24 for classes that begin the week of Jan. 25, or until Mar. 27 for 8-week courses that begin in late March.

For details about these open classes, visit the AHC website and click the Class Search link on the home page. Next, select Spring 2016, then check Credit classes.

On the next screen, select “Online” in the campus box and “Yes” in the Open Classes Only box and then click Submit.

Many online classes require an orientation session prior to the start of classes. Orientation details are available via Class Search by clicking the class CRN. 

Online students living outside the college’s area may request test proctoring. For details, visit the Allan Hancock College Testing Center.

All students register online via myHancock, which is accessed from the college website home page. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes. 

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application, click Apply & Register on the website home page. 

For registration information, call 805.922.6966 or toll free from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties at 1.866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.

 
