Reichard, Rice Have Career Days to Lead San Marcos Golfers

Bennett Reichard fired a career-best 1-under par 70 to lead San Marcos to a 380-404 golf victory over Santa Barbara in a Channel League match at La Cumbre Country Club.
Brandon Crane shot a 73 for the Dons (1-1).
Andrew Rice of San Marcos had his best round with a 74, as the Royals improved to 2-0 in league play.
"This was a great team win," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "A couple of players had rounds that could have gone south real quick, but they held it together and parred out the last four holes. We still have some work to do and still need to improve, but this is a great start in league play."
San Marcos
Bennett Reichard 70
Andrew Rice 74
Chad Visser 75
Sam Metger 80
Chris Wong 81
Santa Barbara
Brandon Crane 73
Preston Gommersall 79
Torin Bjorkland 79
Fabio Rodriguez 86
Isaac Stone 87
