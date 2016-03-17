Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:03 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Reichard, Rice Have Career Days to Lead San Marcos Golfers

Bennett Reichard of San Marcos shot a 1-under 70 to earn medalist honors in a match against Santa Barbara
Bennett Reichard of San Marcos shot a 1-under 70 to earn medalist honors in a match against Santa Barbara
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 17, 2016 | 5:13 p.m.

Bennett Reichard fired a career-best 1-under par 70 to lead San Marcos to a 380-404 golf victory over Santa Barbara in a Channel League match at La Cumbre Country Club.

Brandon Crane shot a 73 for the Dons (1-1).

Andrew Rice of San Marcos had his best round with a 74, as the Royals improved to 2-0 in league play.

"This was a great team win," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "A couple of players had rounds that could have gone south real quick, but they held it together and parred out the last four holes. We still have some work to do and still need to improve, but this is a great start in league play."


San Marcos

Bennett Reichard 70
Andrew Rice 74
Chad Visser  75
Sam Metger  80
Chris Wong  81

Santa Barbara

Brandon Crane  73
Preston Gommersall  79
Torin Bjorkland  79
Fabio Rodriguez  86
Isaac Stone  87

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 