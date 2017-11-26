Reimagine: Santa Barbara — A Noozhawk Special Report

This is the index to Noozhawk’s Reimagine: Santa Barbara project, an ongoing series exploring the challenges and opportunities in downtown Santa Barbara. The project is a Noozhawk partnership with KEYT News and Shared Mission Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton, managing editor Giana Magnoli, North County editor Janene Scully, reporters Brooke Holland and Joshua Molina, contributing writers April Charlton and Jessica Haro, special projects editor Melinda Johnson, associate editors Marcia Heller and Michelle Nelson, photographers J.C. Corliss and Zack Warburg, and executive assistant for marketing Emmalia Sutherland are all involved in the project envisioned by publisher Bill Macfadyen.
In addition to KEYT News and Shared Mission Santa Barbara, Reimagine: Santa Barbara is supported by Anchor sponsors Montecito Bank & Trust, SIMA and the Hutton Parker Foundation, and Noozhawk Asks sponsor Community West Bank.
» Platinum sponsors: Investec, Southern California Edison, Downtown Santa Barbara
» Gold sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Buynak Fauver Archbald Spray, Hayes Commercial Group, Richard Berti
» Silver sponsors: Pacific Premier Bank, Santa Barbara Foundation, Seymour Duncan, Westmont College
» Ruby sponsors: Arlington Financial Advisors, The Cearnal Collective, Community Environmental Council, Cox and Metropolitan Theatres
» Block by Block sponsors: AIA Santa Barbara, The Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region, Coastal Housing Coalition, Frank McGinity, Hop Studios, Howell, Moore & Gough LLP, Lee & Associates, Nicholson & Schwartz, Opal Restaurant & Bar, Pacifica Commercial Realty, Pacific Western Bank, Peter Hartmann D.D.S. and Stacey Wright, Reason in Government, Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation and Visit Santa Barbara
Day One
» The State of Downtown Santa Barbara Marked by Distinctive Eras, But Remains True to Roots
» Bill Macfadyen: If We’re Going to Reimagine Santa Barbara, It All Starts Here
Day Two
» Preservation, Respect for Past Remain Key Elements of Santa Barbara’s Vision for Its Future
Day Three
» State Street May be Showing Its Age, But It’s Still the Heart of Santa Barbara
» Market Changes Force Retail Disruption on State Street, But Open New Possibilities for the Future
» Tourism Dollars Help Keep Santa Barbara’s Economy Cruising Along
Day Four
» Homelessness, Aggressive and Nuisance Behaviors Hard to Hide on State Street
» Santa Barbara’s Push for Sales Tax Hike Has Greater Urgency with Loss of Redevelopment Funds
Day Five
» Santa Barbara Authorities Boost Law Enforcement Presence Downtown in Response to Business Concerns
» State Street a Centerpiece for Parades, Festivals, Farmers Markets and Special Events
Day Six
» Take a Video Tour of Santa Barbara’s State Street
Day Seven
» In Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, Creative Destruction Paves Millennial Hotspot
Day Eight
» Parking Availability Remains a Significant Advantage of Downtown Santa Barbara
Day Nine
» Talk of Housing Keeps Popping Up in Any Conversation about Downtown Santa Barbara’s Future
Day 10
» Anthony Grumbine: Historically Great Architecture, Landscape, Urbanism All Santa Barbara Strengths
— Noozhawk special projects editor Melinda Johnson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.