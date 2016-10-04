Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:33 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Reincarnation and Karma – Insights from the Teachings of Avatar Meher Baba

By Margaret Magnus | October 4, 2016 | 11:34 a.m.

A talk on the age-old question of what happens to the human spirit after death will be presented by scholar Dr. Ward Parks from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 West Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. The event is free and open to the public.

Parks is an author and a foremost scholar on the writings of Avatar Meher Baba, an Indian spiritual master (1894-1969) who declared himself to be God in human form. The talk will focus on Meher Baba's revelations on reincarnation and karma, with references to other spiritual traditions such as Hinduism and Buddhism.

Does the spirit continue after the death of the physical body? Meher Baba has explained that the spirit never perishes and karma is the engine of reincarnation.

Parks, who is the editor or co-editor of five major works about or by Meher Baba, currently is working on Meher Baba’s discourses known as the “Tiffin Lectures.”

Sponsor of the Karpeles event is Meher Mount, a 172-acre universal spiritual center dedicated to Meher Baba at 9902 Sulphur Mountain Road in Ojai. Visitors to the center come for pilgrimage, for celebrating divine love and oneness, for loving God through nature, and for service. Meher Mount is open to the public noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

For more information: http://www.mehermount.org/events/2016/reincarnation-karma-santa-barbara

Margaret Magnus is communications director for Meher Mount.

