Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:40 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Make Way for Reindeer at Santa Barbara Zoo

Santa's helpers visiting Nov. 22-Jan. 1

By Dean Noble for Santa Barbara Zoo | November 14, 2017 | 9:08 a.m.
Reindeer Lightening and Holiday are hanging out at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Click to view larger
Reindeer Lightening and Holiday are hanging out at the Santa Barbara Zoo. (Santa Barbara Zoo)

For the first time in its 54-year history, the Santa Barbara Zoo will exhibit reindeer on view for the holidays, Wednesday, Nov. 22-Monday, Jan. 1.

Two male reindeer, an adult named Holiday and a first-year calf named Lightning, will take up residence on the lawn opposite the Cats of Africa exhibit.

Winter-themed and holiday-related activities take place throughout the season. Santa will be available for gift requests and photos Wednesdays through Sundays, Nov. 22-Dec. 24. There is no extra charge to view the reindeer.

The zoo is open with special hours of 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It is open regular hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“I heard a rumor that Donner and Blitzen are retiring, and these two are the up-and-comers for their flying jobs,” joked Zoo CEO Rich Block. “We’re their warm-weather ‘hoof camp’ due to our great climate.

"They have big harnesses to fill, and we’re here to support them with great nutrition, a highly trained keeper staff, a full-time vet, and ocean views from their temporary paddock across from the lions," Block said.

"Our male lion Chadwick has agreed to an 8 p.m. roaring curfew so the reindeer can get their beauty sleep,” he said.

Lightning and Holiday allow the zoo to help answer questions from local children such as:

Do reindeer really exist? What’s the difference between a caribou and a reindeer? Do both male and female reindeer get antlers? What’s the difference between antlers and horns? How big are their antlers? Do they make sounds? Can they fly?

“This will be the first time many local residents have ever seen a reindeer,” said Block. “The zoo is proud to present these two to the community this holiday season.

"Both of them have antlers, though Holiday’s are a bit puny compared to Lightning’s huge display. Kids are going to love them, even if they don’t really fly.”

The two reindeer are on loan from Windswept Ranch, in the foothills above Antelope Valley near Tehachapi. The facility is home to a collection of animals including camels, llamas, zebra, alpacas, sheep, goats, horses, deer, and reindeer.

Many of the animals at Windswept Ranch have been rescued or rehabilitated. For more information, visit www.capettingzoo.com.

General admission to the zoo is $17 for adults; $13 for seniors aged 65 and older; $10 for children ages 2-12; children under 2 enter for free. Parking is $7 weekdays, $10 on Saturdays and Sundays. Visit www.sbzoo.org.

— Dean Noble for Santa Barbara Zoo.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 