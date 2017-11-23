Reindeer Make a Holiday Season Visit to Santa Barbara Zoo

An adult named Holiday and calf named Lightning will be on exhibit through Jan. 1

With hooves and bony antlers, two male reindeer have taken temporary residency on the lawn at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

For the first time in its 54-year history, the zoo at 500 Ninos Drive will exhibit Santa's sleigh-pullers up close and personal during the holiday season.

The reindeer — a 4-1/2-year-old named Holiday and 8-month-old calf named Lightning — can be found on the grass opposite the Cats of Africa exhibit through Jan. 1.

“Our mission is to connect people with animals,” said Santa Barbara Zoo CEO Rich Block. “During this season, one of the best-known animals to people are reindeer, and we thought it would be fun to share the reindeer with people so they can see them. It is one way to connect people with real reindeer.”

The furry visitors are loaned from Windswept Ranch in Tehachapi, Calif, according to Julia McHugh, the zoo’s spokesperson. The facility is home to many rescued or rehabilitated animals.

Trained keeper staff and a full-time vet are on hand to support their new four-legged friends with nutritional services and maintenance.

“Our team is highly experienced in large-animal care,” said Liz Wilson, the zoo’s curator of elephants. “We will have daily reindeer keeper talks — they aren't considered to be endangered, but people will learn good tips about conservation in general.

"The reindeer will also be participating in the ‘Snow Leopard Festival’ on Dec. 3 — the reindeer will be getting snow and holiday trees.”

General admission to the zoo is $17, $13 seniors and $10 children.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.