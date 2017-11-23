Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Reindeer Make a Holiday Season Visit to Santa Barbara Zoo

An adult named Holiday and calf named Lightning will be on exhibit through Jan. 1

Two reindeer — a 4-1/2-year-old named Holiday and an 8-month-old calf named Lightning — have taken up residency at residency at the Santa Barbara Zoo through Jan. 1. Click to view larger
Two reindeer — a 4-1/2-year-old named Holiday and an 8-month-old calf named Lightning — have taken up residency at residency at the Santa Barbara Zoo through Jan. 1. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 23, 2017 | 11:44 a.m.

With hooves and bony antlers, two male reindeer have taken temporary residency on the lawn at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

For the first time in its 54-year history, the zoo at 500 Ninos Drive will exhibit Santa's sleigh-pullers up close and personal during the holiday season.

The reindeer — a 4-1/2-year-old named Holiday and 8-month-old calf named Lightning — can be found on the grass opposite the Cats of Africa exhibit through Jan. 1.

“Our mission is to connect people with animals,” said Santa Barbara Zoo CEO Rich Block. “During this season, one of the best-known animals to people are reindeer, and we thought it would be fun to share the reindeer with people so they can see them. It is one way to connect people with real reindeer.”

The furry visitors are loaned from Windswept Ranch in Tehachapi, Calif, according to Julia McHugh, the zoo’s spokesperson. The facility is home to many rescued or rehabilitated animals.

Trained keeper staff and a full-time vet are on hand to support their new four-legged friends with nutritional services and maintenance.

“Our team is highly experienced in large-animal care,” said Liz Wilson, the zoo’s curator of elephants. “We will have daily reindeer keeper talks —  they aren't considered to be endangered, but people will learn good tips about conservation in general.

"The reindeer will also be participating in the ‘Snow Leopard Festival’ on Dec. 3  — the reindeer will be getting snow and holiday trees.”

General admission to the zoo is $17, $13 seniors and $10 children.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 