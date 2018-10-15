Rejected Marijuana Dispensary Sues Santa Barbara, Rival Company Over Pot Permit

A marijuana retail dispensary company has filed a lawsuit against the city of Santa Barbara, alleging that it was unfairly aced out of a permit to run a storefront shop on State Street.

The lawsuit was filed attorney Peter Candy on behalf of SGSB Inc. against the city of Santa Barbara and Coastal Dispensary, which obtained one of three recreational marijuana storefront permits, along with Farmacy SB and Golden State Greens.

According to the lawsuit, the ownership of SGSB includes a leadership team with "deep ties to Santa Barbara and are national leaders in the cannabis industry."

The principal owners of SGSB are Clay Holdren, Adam White, Wayne Trella, Yoram Heller and Randy Smith, according to city documents.

"When the city launched a competitive application process to award permits for storefronts for the sale of commercial cannabis, it had to abide by the highest standards of fairness and integrity. Unfortunately, it did not," the lawsuit states. "The city's failure in this regard prevented SGSB from receiving a permit, which it earned in the rigorous application review process."

City Attorney Ariel Calonne declined to comment about the lawsuit, referring the matter to Assistant City Attorney Tava Ostrenger, who did not comment.

Malante Hayworth, CEO of Coastal Dispensary, and principal Julian Michalowski of 1019 Chapala Street did not return Noozhawk calls.

The City Council in January agreed to allow three retail storefront commercial dispensaries. Fourteen businesses submitted proposals that city officials reviewed and ranked.

The Cannabis Application Review Team consisted of five people, representing the City Attorney's Office, the Planning Department, the Fire Department, the Police Department and the Finance Department.

In an initial scoring phase, SGSB ranked in first place, but in the second scoring phase, SGSB fell to second place, three points behind top-ranked finisher Coastal.

Out of 1,000 points, Coastal Dispensary received the highest score, at 938 points, followed by SGSB, Inc, which scored 935, and proposed a storefront at 913 State Street.

Golden State Greens was in third place spot with 901 points.

The city, however, disqualified SGSB because it was within 1,000 square feet of Coastal Dispensary, and the city's ordinance says that retail dispensaries must be at least 1,000 feet apart.

"The city promised to award permits to the three highest scoring applicants, yet the city denied SGSB the permit that the city's own scoring determined SGSB had earned, choosing instead to award permits to applicants in third and fourth place, 21 and 34 points behind SGSB," the lawsuit states. "In the end, the city did not conduct a fair permitting process, rather it was an arbitrary and capricious process."

In addition. SGSB alleges that Coastal submitted "inaccurate, misrepresentative and unauthentic documents" to the city by signing a "property owner consent form" — itself — instead of the property owner.

"In other words, the property owner never signed the property owner consent form or consented to Coastal signing and submitting it..." the lawsuit state. "For these trangressions, Coastal should have been disqualified and declared ineligible to be awarded a permit."

The lawsuit asks that a jury set aside Coastal's permit and that SGSB be granted one.

"SGSB is a highly qualified and experienced applicant with deep ties to the Santa Barbara community," the lawsuit states. "SGSB is ready, willing and able to provide safe, reliable cannabis to those in Santa Barbara who need it. The city in an arbitrary and capricious fashion, however, prevented SGSB from serving the residents of Santa Barbara."

