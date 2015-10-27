Relationship Coach to Lead ‘Re-ignite Love and Desire’ Talk Nov. 5

Relationships

Central Coast relationship and intimacy expert and author Diana Anderson will speak to couples at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street, on how to “Re-ignite Love and Desire” from 5:30–6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 2015.

While enjoying complimentary wine, fruit and cheese, couples will enjoy interactive experiences and hear Anderson explain how quality conversation and intimacy bring couples closer than ever and initiate a more passionate, lasting connection.

A $10 donation per couple is suggested.

For the past 20 years, Anderson has worked with committed couples (those who have been together for at least a year) to help them improve their intimacy. She is the author of three books on the topic.

“Bring the one you adore for a night of arousing exchange you will always remember,” Anderson said. “I will create a night of experiencing connection and attraction.”

Anderson helps couples build trust, communication skills and mutual respect.

“Intimacy is one of the best parts of life,” Anderson says. “If people made physical bonding a priority, the world would be a happier place.”

She says quality intimacy is important for everyone.

“I believe it will change the world,” said Anderson who attended Boise State University and is the mother of three daughters. “Making love opens the heart and reduces anger. It is an excellent release of emotions, much more productive than lashing out."

Guest speaker and professional jeweler Calla Gold will share thoughts about the symbols that imbue the energy of adoration.

Reservations are required by Oct. 25, as seating is limited. To RSVP contact Anderson at 208.938.3818 or [email protected].

— Diana Anderson is a relationship and intimacy expert.