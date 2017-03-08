Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:55 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Relief Society Helping Women for 175 Years

Central Coast chapters get ready for conference and birthday party

Santa Maria 3rd Ward making bags for the homeless. (Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints)
By Darren Hulstine for Santa Maria Stake, Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints | March 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Relief of poverty, relief of illness; relief of doubt, relief of ignorance — relief of all that hinders the joy and progress of woman — are among the goals accomplished by the Relief Society organization of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints.

The group's Central Coast chapters will celebrate the 175th anniversary of the society, which was established on March 17, 1842.

The Santa Maria and Five Cities Relief Society chapters are preparing for their annual Stake Women's Conference/Relief Society birthday party, 6-9 p.m., March 17, at 908 E. Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. Women in local communities are welcome.

There are Relief Society chapters in almost every major community on the Central Coast and throughout the world with 1,291 members from Pismo Beach to Santa Maria area alone.

“Local chapters have tied blankets for Project Sweet Dreams, a local nonprofit organization that supplies cuddle kits (blanket, pillow, new stuffed animal) to local women's shelters and CASA,” said Ann Harris, Relief Society president, Santa Maria Stake.

“Other chapters participated in a worldwide project called Days for Girls, where they sewed personal hygiene products for women in underdeveloped countries," Harris said.

"Several of our Relief Society members distribute food and clean the Five Cities Christian Women's Food Pantry as an ongoing service effort,” she said.

One Santa Maria chapter recently made 80 care bags for the homeless, including water bottle, granola bar, gum, socks, toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, pack of tissues and an uplifting spiritual thought. Others made T-shirt grocery bags to give to the Food Pantries.

Yet another group organized an at-home project where several women are knitting, crocheting or using a loom to make caps for chemotherapy patients, premature babies, and the homeless in our area.

“We are extremely grateful for our Relief Society organization and the service they render to our local communities as well as throughout the world,” said Darren Hulstine, president of the Santa Maria Stake, Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints.

“During March we celebrate the establishment of this wonderful women’s organization and extend the invitation to all women everywhere to join with the Relief Society in the service of others,” Hulstine said.

— Darren Hulstine for Santa Maria Stake, Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints.

 

