Relive Author’s Odyssey From Mother England to Land Down Under

Santa Barbara author John Holman will talk about his memoir Pom's Odyssey and sign copies of the book at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at The Book Loft, 1680 Mission Drive, Solvang.

Pom's Odyssey is the story of Holman's migration from Britain to Australia in 1969 when he took the Aussie government up on its assisted-migration scheme designed to increase Australia’s post-World War II population.

Commonwealth citizens, like Holman, were offered shipboard passage Down Under for just 10 pounds, together with the lure of work opportunities, places to live, and infinitely better weather.

From a childhood spent on a small West Sussex farm to coming of age in the vineyards of New South Wales and the blue waters of Sydney Harbour, Holman's story is filled with colorful characters, surprises, humor, and some of life's biggest lessons.

The event is free. For more information, call 688-6010 or visit bookloftsolvang.com.

— John Holman.