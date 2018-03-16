Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Remains Found Off Gibraltar Road Confirmed as Missing Buellton Man

DNA analysis used to confirm victim was Timothy Black, 57, of Buellton, who disappeared in 2015

Human remains found near the wreckage of this vehicle off Gibraltar Road above Santa Barbara in November were identified through DNA evidence as Timothy Black, 57, of Buellton. He had been reported missing in 2015. Click to view larger
Human remains found near the wreckage of this vehicle off Gibraltar Road above Santa Barbara in November were identified through DNA evidence as Timothy Black, 57, of Buellton. He had been reported missing in 2015. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 16, 2018 | 10:21 a.m.

Authorities have confirmed the identity of human remains found in November at the scene of a vehicle wreck over the side of Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"The decedent has been positively identified as being Timothy Black of Buellton, who was reported missing on May 13, 2015," said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Black, 57, was positively identified through DNA analysis, Hoover said.

Emergency personnel responded on Nov. 3, 2017, to the 3000 block of Gibraltar Road for a report of a vehicle over the side of Gibraltar Road near East Camino Cielo.

They found a vehicle on its roof in the canyon with human remains nearby. 

Black's identity was confirmed by the Department of Justice’s Missing and Unidentified Person’s DNA database, from DNA comparisons submitted by his family at the time he was reported missing, Hoover said.

"The decedent’s cause and manner of death could not be determined due to state he was found in and also due to the length of time he was reported missing to the time his remains were located," Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

