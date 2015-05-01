Santa Barbara Welcomes Home Remains of Army Sergeant Captured During Korean War

Thousands of people line Hollister Avenue to pay their respects to Wallace Dawson, who died in 1951 of malnutrition after being captured by enemy forces

The remains of a U.S. serviceman who went missing more than 60 years ago after being captured by enemy forces during the Korean War were finally laid to rest at Goleta Cemetery on Friday morning, where the sergeant was given full military honors.

Army Sgt. Wallace Dawson of Santa Barbara was 21 at the time of his death from malnutrition in June 1951, after he was captured by enemy forces, according to the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA.

In early February 1951, Dawson and elements of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division were occupying a position in the vicinity of Sang-sok, South Korea, when their unit was overwhelmed by Chinese forces.

The attack caused the unit to withdraw south to a more defensible position, and Dawson was reported missing Feb. 14, 1951, according to a statement from the DPAA.

Two years later, during Operation Big Switch, returning American prisoners reported that Dawson was captured by enemy forces and died in June 1951 from malnutrition and was reported to have been buried at prisoner of war Camp 1 in Changsong, South Korea.

The remains of those who had died in the war were exchanged by the United Nations and Communist forces in 1954, and all of the remains were turned over to the Army Central Identification Unit in Kokura, Japan, for analysis.

The unidentified remains were interred as unknown soldiers at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii

In 2014, the Department of Defense laboratory in Hawaii re-examined the records and scientists from DPAA, and the Armed Forces DNA Laboratory was able to identify Dawson's remains. Chest radiography and dental comparison and other circumstantial evidence that matched his records were used in the effort.

The DPAA said that nearly 8,000 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, and investigations are still ongoing to identify remains.

More than 2,000 students and staff of San Marcos High School lined Hollister Avenue on Friday to their respects during Sgt. Dawson's procession.

From Ward Drive to San Antonio Road, people lined each side of the roadway, waving American flags.

Dawson's high school class of 1949 came to the service, along with local veterans who fought in the Korean War.

More than two dozen motorcycles from the Patriot Guard Riders also followed the procession, and two Santa Barbara County Fire trucks were also on hand to raise a large American flag in Dawson's honor.

