Remembering Bill Connell: ‘The Hot Dog Man’

The members of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 218, Santa Barbara, invite the public to attend the dedication of a memorial plaque honoring William “Bill” Connell, better known to most as “The Hot Dog Man,” who passed away a year ago.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the corner of Carpinteria and Bailard avenues in Carpinteria, near the site just off Highway 101 where Connell sold his world-famous “Surf Dog” for many years.

Connell was a Vietnam-era veteran, having served in Germany in the 1970s, where he was a renowned boxing champion for the Army. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and was a tireless advocate for Veterans rights.

“His was a familiar face in the halls of the capitol in Sacramento where he traveled many times over the years — always on his own dime — to lobby on behalf of issues affecting veterans throughout the state,” said Peter Bie, president of Chapter 218.

“He (Connell) had the tenacity of a boxer in the ring, going another round and another round,” Bie said.

In a little know episode of an earlier life, Connell worked as a bouncer in the club in New Jersey where Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band first formed and began creating their music.

Springsteen would later name-check Connell in a song in which Bill was referred to as “Weak Knees Willy.”

The memorial ceremony will be held rain or shine. Parking is available at the Bluffs parking lot and the nearby Viola Fields lot. Southbound 101, take Bailard exit and turn right; northbound 101, take Bailard exit and turn left.

— Maureen McFadden for Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 218.