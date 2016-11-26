‘Remembering Our Fallen’ Honors Those Who Died in War on Terror

The city of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce invite the public to the Remembering Our Fallen photographic exhibit which will be on display Saturday, Dec. 3 until Friday, Dec. 9 at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. Admission is free.



“Remembering Our Fallen” was created by Patriotic Productions to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The legacy of the exhibit is to ensure that the men and women that fell during the War on Terror will never be forgotten and that their names will be remembered and spoken.



Hours for the Remember Our Fallen Exhibit are noon-4 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4. On Dec. 5, 6 and 8, the exhibit will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and again from 4-7 p.m. The exhibit will be open all day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.



A program and wreath presentation at the Freedom Monument will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 7. It coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor, the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and the 15th anniversary of the attacks that occurred in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

Gold Star family members, veterans and active duty military personnel are especially encouraged to attend the ceremony or visit any time during the week.



Patriotic music will be presented during the exhibit by the Tri-City Sweet Adeline’s Chorus and the Central City Chordsman Quartet. Military documentaries about World War, II, Vietnam War and the War on Terror will be shown each day in the Media Center.



“We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom,” said Bill Williams, co-creator of the memorial.

“While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living ... to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military,” he said.



The exhibit is made up of photographs of Californian men and women killed in a war zone, and serves as a stark reminder and emotional memorial. The goal is to complete a national traveling memorial that will include all of our country’s Fallen from The War on Terror.



The Santa Maria Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial outside the youth center lists the names of 112 fallen Santa Maria Valley veterans. That includes those lost to the War on Terror: Joseph Heredia, Daniel Johnson, Garry Rimes, Kenneth Alvarez, Gerardo Chavez, Joseph Menusa and Shawn Dressler.



Questions regarding the Remembering Our Fallen exhibit may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 925-0951 ext. 2260, or visit www.rememberingourfallen.org for more information about similar events.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.