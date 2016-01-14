‘Remembering Our Fallen’ Traveling Portrait Exhibition on Display Throughout Santa Barbara County

The community is invited to "Remembering Our Fallen," the memorial exhibition that is on display in Santa Barbara County during the month of January 2016.

The deeply moving exhibition of portraits will feature 721 photos of men and women from California, including those from Santa Barbara County, who have lost their lives in the War on Terror following the 9/11 attacks.

The photo exhibition, which includes both military and personal photos of California’s fallen, has traveled the state for a year before reaching Santa Barbara County.

“Remembering Our Fallen” memorializes seven individuals from the Santa Maria area, two from Vandenberg, three from Lompoc, one from Carpinteria and on from Buellton.

This is an opportunity for members of the community to pay homage to both the fallen and all veterans who have made ultimate sacrifices for our freedom.

The following locations in Santa Barbara County will add to the growing list of venues to host the display:

From now until January 16th

»​ Santa Barbara Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 112 W. Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara, until Jan. 16, 2016.

​»​ Lompoc Veterans Memorial Hall, 100 E. Locust Street in Lompoc, Jan. 17-23, 2016.

​»​ Santa Maria Town Mall, 110 E. Cook Street in Santa Maria, Jan. 24-30, 2016.



California’s “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial is one of 18 completed state memorials created by nonprofit organization Patriotic Productions, headquartered in Omaha, Neb.

The memorial was brought to Santa Barbara County by the efforts of the Santa Barbara Sons of the American Revolution.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Sons of the American Revolution.