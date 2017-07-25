Remembering Past Fives Hope for More Peaceful Future

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation (NAPF) will host the 23rd Annual Sadako Peace Day to remember the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all innocent victims of war.

The free event will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the Sadako Peace Garden at La Casa de Maria, 800 El Bosque Road, in Montecito.

Sadako Peace Day is a time to honor Sadako Sasaki, a young girl from Hiroshima who died of radiation-induced leukemia as a result of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Japanese legend holds that one’s wish will be granted upon folding 1,000 paper cranes. Sadako succeeded in folding those 1,000 paper cranes, saying, “I will write peace on your wings, and you will fly all over the world.”

Sadly, Sadako died without regaining her health.

Students in Japan were so moved by her story they began folding paper cranes, too. Today, the paper crane is an international symbol of peace, and a statue of Sadako now stands in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

The event is a time to reflect on the past in hopes of building a more peaceful future.

Dr. Jimmy Hara, a recipient of the California Medical Board’s Physician Humanitarian Award and NAPF board member, will give the keynote speech.

There also will be poetry, live music, a time of reflection and a peace crane folding workshop by the Peace Crane Project. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

Sadako Peace Day takes on new importance this year, as the majority of the world’s countries have recently adopted a Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (Ban Treaty).

Among other prohibitions, it bans the possession, use and threat of use of nuclear weapons.

The treaty is supported by the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, by civil society organizations and individuals, and by 122 nations. It gives hope that the world is indeed, learning from the past to create a better future for all humankind.

For more information, visit wagingpeace.org/sadako-2017 or contact Sandy Jones at [email protected] or 965-3443.

— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.