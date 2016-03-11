Remembering Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Harry J. Loberg

Judge Harry Johnson Loberg, who retired from the Santa Barbara Superior Court in May 2003 after 20 years as a bench officer, passed away on March 3, 2016, at the age of 80.

He had previously served on the Santa Barbara Municipal Court as a judge and a court commissioner. He first assumed judicial duties on March 28, 1983.

One of my first acts as a judge was to be the part of a unanimous bench who selected Harry for the Municipal Court's Commissioner position. It remains among the most important acts I was ever part of as a judicial officer.

After four years as a commissioner, Loberg was appointed as a judge by Governor George Deukmejian, and was subsequently elected to succeeding terms of office and elevated to the Superior Court at the time of court consolidation in 1998.

Judge Loberg had a lengthy and auspicious career as a public servant in the judicial branch of government.

Judge Loberg was born in Ithaca, New York, the son of a Norwegian immigrant who became a Cornell University professor of mechanical engineering.

Loberg was raised in Jacksonville, a small town nearby the campus, which had a population of 200. He graduated from Cornell, where he excelled in academics and was a member of the university's lacrosse team.

He moved to Santa Barbara in 1960, driving his family across the country in his Volkswagen Bug. He worked for a time in personnel at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

He decided to go to law school and was admitted to the UCLA School of Law from which he graduated in 1966. After passing the bar exam he worked in Santa Barbara as a sole practitioner and was then in a shared office practice with some well known local legal community names: Brelsford, McMahon (Tim), Butcher & Loberg, from 1974 to 1976.

Judge Loberg also served as a hearing officer for the Santa Barbara Housing Authority resolving landlord/tenant disputes.

In 1976, he became a deputy DA for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. He was known as an even-handed, fair, and considerate prosecutor by all involved in the criminal courts, including the defense bar and judicial officers.

In 1974, he served as the president of the Barristers Club of Santa Barbara, an organization for young lawyers. He was also president of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association in 1982, perhaps the only attorney to hold that post while serving as a Deputy DA.

He was awarded the Santa Barbara County Bar Association's “Judicial Service Award” in 1992 for his leadership in organizing trial court coordination in Southern Santa Barbara County and restructuring the Municipal Court's criminal case calendaring system.

The presiding judge of the Santa Barbara Superior Court, James Herman, recalls: “In 1980, I arrived in Santa Barbara County as a deputy public defender, an obnoxious one at that. I am still making amends. No matter how hard I tried to embroil Deputy District Attorney Harry Loberg in my shenanigans, he would just give me that 1,000-watt grin of his and go on about the People's business.”

Those who had the good fortune to know him well can still envision being the recipient of that sparkling, blue-eyed, piercing, direct-connect stare and accompanying smile while sharing a problem with Harry. He was among the best of listeners one could ever encounter.

I was fortunate to occupy adjoining chambers with Harry for a number of years. We were both criminal trial court judges and would often spend time commiserating about difficult cases.

We also related about life on the bench, as well as prior personal and professional experiences. His vast and varied background enabled him to “read between the lines” when it came to reading police reports or expert opinion letters.

His wisdom was ever helpful in regard to advising about conducting the next stage of a heated courtroom battle in a complex criminal trial proceeding. I relied greatly upon his sage advice and thoughtful perspective on innumerable occasions.

All court staff admired, respected, and cared deeply about Harry Loberg because he always exhibited those qualities in his dealings with them.

That caring remained until the end. The day before he passed, Harry's wife, Suzi, made calls because Harry had been repeatedly asking about his former courtroom bailiffs. He wanted to contact his courtroom team members to reaffirm those decades old relationships.

Investigative wheels were set in motion by several of his friends and we contacted sheriff's Deputy Paul Sierra, who had been Harry's bailiff for 14 years. I don't know if the two of them were able to speak directly, but the fact that Harry was making such a effort on the final day of his life exemplifies the depth of caring he maintained for others.

Again, on the personal front, Judge Loberg would expressively recount the details of lacrosse matches he played against Ivy League or other major universities. One, in particular, was a match against Syracuse University.

He played against a person who he opined was the best lacrosse player he had ever encountered. The man's name was Jim Brown. Harry was matched up against Brown in a memorable physical contest and could recall the struggle in minute detail.

Harry had played against a person who became a renowned NFL Hall of Fame football player, and who became known as a human steamroller as a running back for the Cleveland Browns. And Harry had the fortitude to play against him without layered pads or a strong protective helmet.

Harry was also an accomplished professional pianist, but he couldn't read a note of music. He slung hash and played piano in bars to earn his way through school.

But he played without a score on the music stand. He played by ear. If he heard it, he could play it.

In addition to music, Judge Loberg was fond of reading, cycling, and sailing, at times competitively, his entire life. Those experiences and qualities were reflected in his judicial demeanor.

Judge Loberg was an exemplary judge and spent many years conducting the most difficult calendar in the courthouse, the criminal arraignment calendar. In his four years as a court commissioner, before his appointment as a judge, he had already sentenced more than 40,000 cases, according to a Daily Journal “Judicial Profile” published on October 13, 1987.

The arraignment calendar is the first appearance for anyone charged with a misdemeanor or felony crime. On a daily calendar, with sometimes 100 to 125 cases, the need to move cases is inexorable and pressure-packed.

And yet, each person must be heard. Each case must be considered individually and on its own merits. For many who have contact with our criminal-justice system, the arraignment court is their only experience.

And many of those persons enter pleas of guilt at this first hearing without the assistance of counsel. It's just the person charged with a criminal offense and the judge up on the bench.

And justice must be done in that case just as it is in the lengthy jury trial with both sides represented by counsel.

Harry could do each, the front-line trench work in arraignments, or the complex lengthy jury trial, with equal skill, alacrity and professionalism.

That Daily Journal profile said, “Criminal defense lawyers describe him as fairly tough, but fair.” One local defense attorney, Joseph A. Martinez, said, “The judge is a fair sentencer even if he is harsher than expected. I always come away with the feeling he thought about it.”

Another, Steve Balash said, “Loberg is not a harsh sentencer but he is strict. He is not a push-over. I would label him conservative but also consistent and fair. You always know what to expect with him.”

Assistant Public Defender Michael McMahon found Loberg “easygoing as a deputy DA, and thinks the judge brings the same trait to the bench.” McMahon said of Loberg, “He is always pleasant to disagree with, yet is not disagreeable. He has been in the trenches and has his own ideas about dispositions. He is certainly not a rubber stamp for the DA.”

Upon his retirement, McMahon wrote of Judge Loberg: “For the past two decades, winners and losers left Loberg's courtroom knowing they had been heard. Not just heard, but understood by a patient, thoughtful judge. Harry always maintained good eye-contact and an affable, unpretentious manner. Even those who disagreed with a ruling came away with the feeling they had participated in a fair and cordial process.

"Loberg understood that, sometimes, the only thing you can do for a person is to take a moment to listen to their story.”

McMahon also noted that Judge Loberg was meticulous regarding case details, and was a habitual early morning person. He was often the first to arrive for work at the courthouse so he could review the pile of cases on calendar that day. On occasion, he arrived at the court on his bicycle as the sun began to rise.

In his Daily Journal profile, Judge Loberg was quoted, saying: “After spending years pounding out music on the keyboard, I developed the ability to know what sound the piano will produce before I hit the key....People think it's all talent, but talent only accounts for 10 percent of it. The rest is from hard work and learned skill.”

The profile author noted that Loberg likened playing the piano to the practice of law. “You just don't start out practicing flawlessly. There is 10 percent innate ability and the rest is attributable to hard work and experience.”

His basic foundational abilities, honed by dedication to hard work and experience over time, created an extraordinary Judge.

Judge Loberg was known as the “master” by those who followed him in the arraignment calendar assignment, as well as in other endeavors.

Former Commissioner Edward DeCaro worked with Harry as a deputy district attorney, and then later as a bench officer. He considered Harry to be a mentor to be emulated in each workplace.

Before computers were available in courtrooms, Judge Loberg and his staff knew the histories of most all who came through his courtroom. He remembered details of their lives and experiences, and, while meting out appropriate punishments, endeavored to guide the offender to a proper future path.

He supported and worked in Drug Courts, which offered treatment opportunities to substance-abuse offenders as well as utilizing other treatment modalities for criminal wrongdoers. Judge Loberg affected the lives of members of our community beyond count, and in ways beyond measure.

Harry was one of four brothers. The oldest is Paul (wife Lynda), then Harry, next is Peter (predeceased, wife Jeanne) and Eric (wife Mary).

Collectively, he leaves his two daughters, Jan (husband Howard) and Michele (husband Jay); four grandchildren, six nieces and nephews, five great nieces and nephews, and most recently, his first great-granddaughter.

Family gatherings, which were most often hosted at Harry and Suzi's home, have provided decades of loving memories.

The memorial service will be at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club on March 22, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.