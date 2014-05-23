Services for Remembrance and Reflection Planned in Honor of Memorial Day

Gatherings will be held around Santa Barbara County on Monday in tribute to fallen members of the nation's armed forces

A host of events will be taking place across Santa Barbara County on Monday as the nation pauses for Memorial Day, taking the opportunity to remember those have given their lives while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

In the South County, several events are planned in Santa Barbara, including an event sponsored by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation beginning at 10 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

The program will begin with a Color Guard, an invocation and a keynote speech by Brig. Gen. Fred Lopez and comments from Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara. The event will also feature bagpipers and the Shira choral group from Congregation B’nai Brith led by Cantor Mark Childs.

The ceremony will conclude with flyovers by vintage aircraft.

Starting at 11 a.m., a program is scheduled to begin at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, where Marc Del Rosario, commander of the 30th Operations Group at Vandenberg Air Force Base, will speak. Capps also is scheduled to speak at that event.

Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road, will be the site of a program at 9 a.m. sponsored and organized by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 218.

In Lompoc, a ceremony will be held at Evergeen Cemetery with speaker Col. Shahnaz Punjani, 30th Launch Group commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

In Solvang Park, Col. Gay McGillis, 14th Air Force director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m.

In Santa Maria, VAFB Col. Barbara Jones, 30th Medical Group commander, will speak at 11 a.m. at Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Drive.

