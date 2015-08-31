Remodeling Magazine Designates Allen Construction as 11th Largest Remodeler in the Country

Home

Remodeling Magazine has designated Allen Construction as the 11th largest full-service remodeler in the country in the its "2015 Remodeling 550" report.

The report was generated based on participating companies’ 2014 remodeling revenues. (Allen Construction income also includes revenue from constructing new homes, commercial projects and energy services.)

Allen Construction was also included in Remodeling’s Big 50, a special designation for companies that have achieved operational and financial excellence.

The Remodeling 550 covers 4 groups: 325 full-service companies, 150 replacement contractors, 20 insurance restoration firms and 55 franchises.

The report also shares good news about the health of the remodeling industry. According to the report, America's biggest full-service remodelers saw their revenues grow 14 percent last year and are looking for another 13 percent climb in 2015.

There is even more good news about the health of the building industry as a whole; according to a recent report from the U.S. Commerce Department, U.S. home construction picked up in July at a rate of 0.2 percent, higher than previously estimated and the most since October 2007.

The gain was led by single-family homes, the mainstay of the market.

Allen Construction has received four other major national and regional accolades this quarter. On July 15, Allen Construction’s President, Bryan Henson, was named to Professional Remodeler Magazine’s annual 40 under 40 list.

On Aug. 14, Allen Energy’s Division Manager Shawn Jacobson was named to Pacific Coast Business Times’s annual "Who’s Who in Clean Tech and Sustainability" list.

Allen was also graced with two Professional Remodeler Design Awards for their residential and commercial work during July. Their work was evaluated in 23 categories based on quality, design, problem solving and creativity.

— Karen Feeney is the community relations and PR manager for Allen Construction.