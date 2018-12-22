Responsibility for Removing Emergency Debris Still on Homeowners, Santa Barbara County Says

Noozhawk answers four community questions about private property debris removal as South Coast faces another winter, potential for flooding and debris flows

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department plans to give away rocks from emergency debris that is cleared out of basins and creek channels, as it did in November after light storms. (Santa Barbara County photo)

The western end of Goleta Beach County Park is cleaned up during an April operation to clear the layer of sediment from dumping emergency debris following the Montecito disaster. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk file photo)

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade volunteers shovel mud away from homes in Montecito on Feb. 3. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk file photo)

A section of Montecito Creek is full of boulders following the Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flow. (Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk file photo)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Santa Barbara County contractors cleared out Montecito creek channels and debris basins, including the Cold Spring debris basin, in late January. Roadways and other public right-of-way areas in Montecito are the Public Works Department's responsibility to clear of debris, but private property owners must clear mud, rocks and trees from their own land. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk file photo)

Homeowners and other private property owners will again be responsible for removing any debris that ends up on their land after winter storms, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

County Public Works Department and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews furiously trucked away mud, rocks, trees and other debris from roadways, creek channels and debris basins after the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows in Montecito, but private property owners were responsible for clearing their land, often at a huge cost.

Volunteer groups have contributed thousands of hours of help clearing homes, parks and other areas of mud over the past year, including the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade whose dedicated members are still working in Montecito neighborhoods.

There is an ongoing risk of debris flows in communities below the Thomas Fire and Whittier Fire burn areas, and it will take several years for vegetation to regrow enough to stabilize the hillsides, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

High-intensity rainfall could trigger dangerous flooding and debris flows, and while the county is ready to remove debris as needed from the public right of way this winter, property owners will be responsible for disposing of mud, trees, rocks or other debris from their own land, Public Works director Scott McGolpin told Noozhawk.

Here are answers to four community questions about debris removal on private property:

How can property owners dispose of mud, rocks, trees or other debris, or find a contractor/hauler to do so?

The waste removal tips, recommendations to find haulers, and person-to-person Materials Exchange website created last winter are all active, McGolpin said.

MarBorg Industries, Waste Management, Progressive Waste and Engel & Gray are haulers permitted by the county, and the Santa Barbara Contractors Association has an online directory of demolition contractors, according to the county. Scroll down or click here for the county’s guide to waste removal options, created earlier this year.

Where can material be disposed of locally, by individuals or contractors?

Click here for the county’s list of locations in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including landfills. The list has not changed since last winter, McGolpin said.

It’s usually more expensive to dispose of mixed loads rather than loads of debris separated by type, the county guide notes.

Do you need a permit to remove mud and other debris from your yard or other property?

“Unless it changes the topography of the property, removal of mud and debris from a property does not require a grading permit,” according to a county FAQ page from February.

What’s Santa Barbara County’s plan for disposing of debris from the public right of way, including roadways, creek channels and debris basins?

The county still has no dedicated debris disposal site, and is using the South Coast Recycling & Transfer Station at 4430 Calle Real to sort material, according to the Public Works Department.

Trees and other organic material will be ground up and used for the county’s mulch program, rocks will be given away for free, and sediment will probably be deposited on local beaches again, depending on the volume that is cleared by county crews, McGolpin said.

The few storms that have brushed through Santa Barbara County in the last couple of months brought down a few thousand cubic yards of rock and sediment to the county’s debris basins, McGolpin said. It was mostly silt, he said, and the small rocks were put out on Cathedral Oaks Road for people to take for free.

A county Facebook post encouraged people to “Adopt a Rock!” from the pile.

“They aren’t as cute and cuddly as the dogs and cats from the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters, but they are also looking for a home,” the post said.

The January disaster brought down an estimated 2 million cubic yards of material and the Army Corps of Engineers hauled away about 500,000 cubic yards, according to the Public Works Department. The Board of Supervisors approved an urgency ordinance in January that allowed county crews to clear debris from Montecito creek channels, including creek areas on private property, for public safety.

Trucks took the loads to sites in Buellton and Ventura County, but the high transportation costs compelled the county to look for a closer disposal site.

Click here for more information about private property debris removal.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County Debris Clean-up Resources