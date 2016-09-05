Renaud’s Bakery & Patisserie, M3 Multifamily Coming to Carpinteria

M3 Multifamily and Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro have announced a partnership to bring the popular local French bakery to downtown Carpinteria.

Renaud’s will occupy the first floor of a new building to be constructed at the corner of Carpinteria Avenue and Holly Avenue by M3 Multifamily. M3, an apartment investment and management firm currently headquartered in downtown Santa Barbara, will occupy the second floor.

Renaud’s plans to have indoor and outdoor seating space, and intends to bake its goods on-premises daily.

The mixed-use development project, designed by the local architectural firm of Burnell, Branch & Pester, was approved by the City of Carpinteria in December 2014. Construction plans are in progress now, and M3 intends to begin construction of the project later this year.

Renaud’s, which expects to be open for business at the site in early 2018, will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet of the approximately 7,000-square-foot building three blocks west of Linden Avenue.

Renaud’s is a local business success story, having opened its first bakery in Loreto Plaza on Upper State Street in January 2008. It later opened a downtown location in Arlington Plaza in October 2009, as well as a bakery and retail outlet as part of Gelson’s Market in Santa Barbara in September 2011, followed by Gelson’s Long Beach in November 2013 and La Cañada–Flintridge in March 2014. Most recently, Renaud’s has expanded its operations to Santa Monica in another partnership with Gelson’s Markets.

“Renaud’s Patisserie has been my lifelong dream and I am excited to expand our operations to the beautiful city of Carpinteria, where I live,” said Renaud Gonthier, founder of Renaud’s Patisserie.

M3 is excited to share the building with Renaud’s. According to M3 partners Jon Martin and John Mosby, “we are proud to bring Renaud’s to Carpinteria. Short of flying to Paris, we don’t think you can find higher quality French bakery products. Having a bakery of this caliber in Carpinteria is a big win for our community.”

M3 Multifamily was founded in 2008, and the partners, who have lived in the Carpinteria and Santa Barbara area for more than 25 years, have been in the real estate development, investment and management business since the mid-1980s.

Liam Murphy of Hayes Commercial Real Estate assisted M3 in the transaction.