Renee Fairbanks Joins Courthouse Legacy Board

Local attorney and family law specialist Renee M. Fairbanks has been elected to join the Board of Trustees for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve and restore the Santa Barbara Courthouse.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation was formed in 2004 to fund the conservation, preservation, restoration, enhancement, and educational legacy of the courthouse, a National Historic Landmark that is also a community treasure.

Fairbanks, owner and principal attorney at the Law Office of Renee M. Fairbanks in Santa Barbara, is also a community volunteer.

She is a member of the outreach committee for the Association of Certified Family Law Specialists. She is a member of the Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County Bar Associations and Santa Barbara Women Lawyers.



Other volunteer activities include serving as a director for the board of Old Spanish Days, Inc. and supporting local charities such as the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara, Animal Shelter Assistance Program, The Fund for Santa Barbara, and the Environmental Defense Center.

As a certified family law specialist, Fairbanks represents clients in legal separations, divorce, custody, spousal support, property division, and domestic partnerships proceedings throughout the Central Coast.

She also specializes in pre-marital agreements, marital agreements and modification of judgments.

— Jennifer Goddard for Law Office of Renee M. Fairbanks.