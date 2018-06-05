Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:56 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Renee Fairbanks Joins Courthouse Legacy Board

By Jennifer Goddard for Law Office of Renee M. Fairbanks | June 5, 2018 | 3:13 p.m.
Renee M. Fairbanks.
Renee M. Fairbanks.

Local attorney and family law specialist Renee M. Fairbanks has been elected to join the Board of Trustees for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve and restore the Santa Barbara Courthouse.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation was formed in 2004 to fund the conservation, preservation, restoration, enhancement, and educational legacy of the courthouse, a National Historic Landmark that is also a community treasure.

Fairbanks, owner and principal attorney at the Law Office of Renee M. Fairbanks in Santa Barbara, is also a community volunteer.

She is a member of the outreach committee for the Association of Certified Family Law Specialists. She is a member of the Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County Bar Associations and Santa Barbara Women Lawyers.
 
Other volunteer activities include serving as a director for the board of Old Spanish Days, Inc. and supporting local charities such as the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara, Animal Shelter Assistance Program, The Fund for Santa Barbara, and the Environmental Defense Center.

As a certified family law specialist, Fairbanks represents clients in legal separations, divorce, custody, spousal support, property division, and domestic partnerships proceedings throughout the Central Coast.

She also specializes in pre-marital agreements, marital agreements and modification of judgments.

— Jennifer Goddard for Law Office of Renee M. Fairbanks.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 