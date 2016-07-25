Renee Fairbanks Named Chair of La Fiesta Pequeña

Attorney Renee M. Fairbanks, a principal of Ehlers & Fairbanks, PC, has been named as chair of La Fiesta Pequeña, which is known to many as the official opening of Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

In her role as chair, Fairbanks, who also sits on the board of directors of Old Spanish Days, Inc., is responsible for all aspects of the beloved historical La Fiesta Pequeña program.

Scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Santa Barbara Mission, La Fiesta Pequeña is a one-night pageant of song and dance representative of the Santa Barbara area’s history, including Californios, flamenco, Spanish classical and Mexican folklorico.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta runs through Aug. 7 with a variety of celebratory events scheduled around Santa Barbara.

Fairbanks is certified family law specialist representing clients in divorce, custody, support and domestic partnerships proceedings on the Central Coast.

She served as president of the board of directors of the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation from 2014-15.

“La Fiesta Pequeña is free and open to the public,” Fairbanks said. “And, please remember, blankets, chairs or any other items left to reserve seating at the Old Mission will not be allowed until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.”

The Santa Barbara Mission is located at 2201 Laguna St. in Santa Barbara. For more information on Old Spanish Days Fiesta, visit www.oldspanishdays-fiesta.org.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Ehlers & Fairbanks.