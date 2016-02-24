Renee Grubb Elected President of Coastal Housing Partnership Board of Directors

The Coastal Housing Partnership board of directors is pleased to announce its officers for the 2015-16 year: Renee Grubb, president; Clarice Clarke, vice president; Teri Yamasaki Gauthier, chief financial officer and Beth Sparkes, secretary.

Renee Grubb is co-owner of Village Properties Realtors, a full-service real estate firm founded in 1996 with offices in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez. She has been active in real estate since 1983.

Grubb strongly believes in community involvement, actively contributing to the needs of local teachers and their classrooms through the Teachers’ Fund.

Clarice Clarke is the president of and a shareholder in Lee & Associates Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Los Olivos.

Clarke has been a significant figure in the Santa Barbara real estate market since 1989 and has experience and expertise in both sales and leasing of almost every category of commercial real estate.

She is active in the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association and the Executive Summit division for top-level human resources executives throughout Santa Barbara.

Teri Yamasaki Gauthier is vice president, mortgage consultant for Union Bank, with over 37 years of broad-based experience in the residential lending industry.

She specializes in assisting borrowers through the loan application process and finding the best loan solutions to meet their needs. She also serves on the Association of Realtors Statistical Review Committee.

Beth Sparkes, vice president of human resources at The Towbes Group, is responsible for the direction of all benefits, compensation, recruitment, payroll, policies and procedures, worker’s compensation, employee relations and training programs.

In this high-priced housing market, housing benefits have become a critical component of an employee benefit package. Coastal Housing Partnership provides a cost-effective, full-service housing benefit that employers can offer their employees.

Benefits include home buying education and savings when purchasing a home, refinancing a mortgage or renting an apartment.

Corby Gage, Coastal Housing Partnership executive director, said “We are honored to have Renee Grubb as president of the Coastal Housing Partnership board of directors. She has a strong commitment to home ownership and to education. We are proud of our record of helping local employees become homeowners and look forward to continuing this tradition of support.

“As we approach 30 years of helping local employees become homeowners, we are pleased to be expanding our offerings — particularly home buying education, which is the core of a successful home buying experience,” said Grubb. “We provide free home buying education to our members, both in English and in Spanish. We stand committed to support local employers by helping their employees reduce their housing costs and support them on their path to homeownership.”

— Corby Gage is the executive director of Coastal Housing Partnership.