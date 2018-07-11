Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 10:05 am | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Renee Grubb Assumes Full Ownership of Village Properties Realtors

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 11, 2018 | 12:37 p.m.
Renee Grubb

A familiar face is taking over Santa Barbara County’s largest independent real estate brokerage as Renee Grubb becomes the sole owner of Village Properties Realtors.

The announcement on Tuesday comes as Ed Edick, co-owner and co-founder of Village Properties Realtors, is retiring after more than two decades with the locally owned real estate company and mentoring hundreds of real estate agents during his tenure.

Edick and Grubb co-founded Village Properties Realtors in 1996. The two recently agreed to transfer complete ownership of the business to Grubb, according to a news release sent Tuesday. 

"My goal is to focus on better ways to ​serve our clients and agents," Grubb told Noozhawk. 

Grubb will be responsible for Village Properties Realtors and the company’s more than 180 real estate agents serving client’s home buying and selling needs in Ojai, Ventura, Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Buellton, Lompoc, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez.

"The better tools we give our agents the better they are able to serve our clients," she said. "We have plans to improve our marketing, technology and communication through utilizing tools that are available to us through our many affiliations throughout the United States and globally."

Village Properties has offices in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Santa Ynez.

The business is headquartered at 1250 Coast Village Road in Montecito.

Grubb became a real estate professional in 1984, and she is the former president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

In 1996, she led the daily operations from staff to making decisions on how to market Village Properties Realtors as the managing partner.

"We are the No. 1 independently owned company thanks to our many devoted clients and hardworking agents," Grubb said. "My goal is to continue with this path bringing only the best, most professional, honest and highly ethical agents on board."

"As large as we are, we are still a family and treat one another and our clients with the utmost respect," she continued. "I want to continue to stand out as a company in our community who supports our local businesses and will help them to thrive as we have."

The Teacher’s Fund — a nonprofit co-founded by Grubb and Edick in 2002 — will continue to support Santa Barbara-area elementary, middle and high school teachers by funding classroom resources, equipment and supplies.

