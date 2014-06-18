Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:48 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Village Properties’ Renee Grubb Receives United Way Award for Service

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties Realtors | June 18, 2014 | 9:12 a.m.

Renee Grubb
Renee Grubb

Renee Grubb, real estate agent and co-founder of Village Properties Realtors, was honored by United Way at the nonprofit’s 91st annual Awards Dinner.

Grubb was recognized for her outstanding leadership, direction and support as United Way’s 2013-14 community campaign chair.

Through her leadership, United Way was able to recruit volunteers, donors and advocates in order to deliver services that positively impact the lives of thousands of Santa Barbara County residents.

The annual awards celebration recognizes local volunteers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools and individuals for their dedication to serving the community and supporting United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Grubb co-founded Village Properties, Santa Barbara’s largest independent real estate brokerage, in 1996. She has since built the firm while maintaining a strong involvement in the community. One of her passions is helping the community through United Way, where she serves on the Board of Directors.

To contact Grubb, call Village Properties at 805.565.8868.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties Realtors.

