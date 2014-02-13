SBCC Golf Classic Fundraiser to Honor Realtor Renee Grubb

Renee Grubb, co-founder of Village Properties Realtors, will be honored at the 21st annual Santa Barbara City College Golf Classic.

The event will tee off on Monday, March 10 at La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara.

The tournament is the biggest fundraiser of the year for SBCC Athletics and benefits the 400 student-athletes and cheerleaders who participate in the 17 sports intercollegiate Athletic Program. The theme of this year's classic is "Creating Opportunities for Student Success.”

According to SBCC Athletic Director Ryan Byrne, honoree Grubb has worked tirelessly to create a community-conscious company that is committed to excellence, integrity and teamwork.

“She is a pioneer of charitable giving towards Santa Barbara education,” he said.

In 2002, she established the award-winning Teacher’s Fund, which to date has awarded more than $1 million to local teachers and classrooms in Santa Barbara County.

In 1983, Grubb attended SBCC to sharpen her skills, and both of her daughters attended the college. Her daughter Natalie played tennis for the Vaqueros and accomplished status as a two-time conference player of the year before earning a scholarship to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

In addition to her fundraising efforts, Grubb has taken the lead for a number of local organizations, including serving as past chair of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

“Improving the lives of others in her community is a lifelong pursuit for Renee, both through Village Properties and through her own personal endeavors," Byrne said. "We are proud to honor her at this tournament and appreciate her continued support for education in Santa Barbara.”

The 18-hole Golf Classic is a four-person scramble with awards in three flights. The individual entry fee is $300. There are multiple contests, special gifts and prizes, including a Hole-in-One contest and a putt for $5,000. There also will be a silent auction and raffle.

The SBCC Athletics Program has enjoyed unprecedented success this year with more than 85 percent of sophomores having completed a degree or becoming transfer ready and over one-third of student-athletes are on the honor roll with a 3.0 GPA. The Vaqueros also won state championships in women’s golf and women’s tennis and four conference championships and added women’s swimming to the program.

For more information about the March 10 tournament, call the SBCC Golf Classic Hotline at 805.730.4076.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.