Renee Grubb to Chair Heart Association Board

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties | March 16, 2017 | 2:26 p.m.

Village Properties co-founder Renee Grubb has been named chair of the Board of Directors for the American Heart Association Central Coast Division.

Renee Grubb Click to view larger
Renee Grubb (Village Properties)

Grubb will be responsible for guiding the board to achieve the American Heart Association’s mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Grubb is a real estate professional with the locally owned real estate agency. Her other philanthropic commitments include the Teacher’s Fund, which she co-founded in 2002; and Santa Barbara Business & Technology Awards Dinner; plus her support for other nonprofits.

On the Heart Association Board, Grubb is joined by Dr. Michael Shenoda, board president; Dr. Joseph Aragon, immediate past president; and Sarah Jaimes, leadership development chair.

Board members include Tyler Dobson, Jill Fonte, Lisa Moore, Dr. Angelo Salvucci, Michele Schneider, Wayne Siemens and Joi Stephens.

The American Heart Association Central Coast Division serves the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo regions. Upcoming events include Heart Ball on May 13 and Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk on Sept. 23.

Founded in 1924, the American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit dedicated to fighting heart disease. For more information, visit www.heart.org.

For more information on Village Properties, call 969-8900 or visit villagesite.com.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties.

 

