Renee Grubb to Lead Heart Association Board

Renee Grubb, co-founder of Village Properties, has been named chair of the Board of Directors for the American Heart Association Central Coast Division. She will be responsible for guiding the board to achieve the American Heart Association’s mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Grubb is a real estate professional in the locally owned Village Properties. Her other philanthropic commitments include the Teacher’s Fund, which she co-founded in 2002, and the Santa Barbara Business & Technology Awards Dinner, as well as supporting many other community nonprofits.

The American Heart Association Central Coast Division serves the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo regions. Upcoming events include the Santa Maria Wear Red Day Luncheon on Feb. 3, the Wear Red Day Strut Down State Street in Santa Barbara on Feb. 3, and the 2017 Santa Barbara Go Red for Women Luncheon on Feb. 24.

Founded in 1924, the American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit dedicated to fighting heart disease. For more information visit www.heart.org.

For more on Village Properties, call 969-8900 or visit villagesite.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties.