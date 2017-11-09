Renfrow Auto Group Giving $9,700 to Righetti Athletics

Santa Maria Nissan Mazda will be hosting the Righetti High School Warriors varsity football team players and coaches for dinner before the first CIF playoff game of the year, Thursday, Nov. 9.
At the 6 p.m. dinner, the Renfrow family (owner of Santa Maria Nissan Mazda) will present a check for $9,700 to Kevin Barbarick, ERHS athletic director.
The donation will cover the cost of the new digital scoreboard for the gymnasium at the high school.
The Renfrow Auto Group, which has often donated to local schools and charities, said it believes it's important to give back to the community in which they live.
— April Schirmer for Santa Maria Nissan Mazda.