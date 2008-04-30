Resort General Manager Dean Feldmeier has announced the grand opening of the renovated Spa Del Mar at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.
Renovated Spa Del Mar Debuts at DoubleTree Resort
Take a deep breath, relax and indulge in an open house at its expanded facilities.
The newly expanded Spa Del Mar features a private garden patio for relaxation and four luxurious treatment rooms, including a couple’s room. Plus, services are now offered in an outdoor cabana overlooking the pool. The public is invited to a Spa Del Mar open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 for tours and refreshments.
Signature Spa Del Mar services include the Chocolate Paradise Package featuring a chocolate sugar scrub and massage with chocolate crème lotion; the Island Indulgence Package with a refreshing ginger-lime-kiwi scrub and massage; and the fresh Teen Tune-up Package with a deep-pore facial and massage.
Full-body relaxation treatments such as the Sugar Scrub, Almond Glow or the French Rose Therapy offer soothing exfoliation, hydrating and massage to achieve a healthy glow. Luxurious facials include the Spa Del Mar Signature Facial; the Cell Renewal Oxygen and Classic European — customized to make skin renewed and revitalized. Plus, a variety of massage techniques are available ranging from Swedish, therapeutic, sports or deep tissue as well as the popular Sea Rock Therapy — an invigorating massage utilizing heated stones and essential oils to promote relaxation and body balancing.
Spa Del Mar is under the direction of Julie Rose Menicucci, a Santa Barbara-based spa director with 15 years of experience as a massage and body therapist. Her team of highly-trained licensed and certified professionals creates customized treatments specifically suited for each guest.
“We invite you to come to Spa Del Mar 30 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment to enjoy a complimentary sea rock aromatherapy foot soak and your choice of a spa beverage," Menicucci says. “We welcome resort guests as well as local residents and visitors.”
Spa Del Mar is open by appointment Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 805.884.8540.
