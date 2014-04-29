Renovation to Begin Monday of Gaviota Rest Areas on Highway 101

The Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Areas on Highway 101 will be closed in both directions beginning Monday, May 5 for approximately nine months for a major project to improve this facility.

This project will include an extensive renovation to the plumbing systems in two restroom buildings, which will include water conservation measures such as low-flow fixtures and faucets that will automatically turn off.

This facility will also receive upgrades to the electrical and irrigation systems and improvements to tile, carpentry, paint and landscaping.

These improvements are necessary due to the 1 million visitors who use the rest area each year.

The contractor for this $927,000 project is Prism Engineering Inc. of Hayward. This project is expected to be completed in January 2015.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.