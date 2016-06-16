Cuyama Valley Pool Reopens Just in Time for Summer

The renovated Cuyama Valley pool reopened Thursday, just in time for the first summer heat wave.

The Joseph Centeno Cuyama Pool and Aquatics Complex in New Cuyama is open to the public through the summer months, and features a four-lane, 25-meter pool, wading pool, restrooms and outdoor showers.

“There are very few activities for youth here in the Cuyama Valley, and the loss of the pool a few years ago removed one of the only local activities for youth during the summer,” said Paul Chounet, superintendent of Cuyama Joint Unified School District.

“Having the pool back in operation will definitely enhance the lives and keep our youth safer by providing them constructive activities in a supervised setting.”

Total reconstruction cost roughly $2.5 million, according to Matthew Pontes, Santa Barbara County general services director.

In October 2012, the complex experienced a sinkhole causing damage to the pool, deck areas and portion of the building.

Since then, General Services has been working with County Parks and the county’s insurer to investigate the cause of the sinkhole and the county offered Cuyama residents a bus to a pool in Taft in the meantime.

Pontes said the project has been completed successfully on time and on budget, allowing the complex to return to operations under County Parks.

The pool will be open seven days a week, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., for recreational swimming, and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for lap swim. Admission is free for all ages and lifeguards will be on duty when the pool is open.

Joseph Centeno Cuyama Pool and Aquatics Complex is located at 290 Wasioja St., near Richardson Park, in New Cuyama.

A reopening ceremony with a ribbon cutting was scheduled for Thursday evening, followed by a community picnic with live music at Richardson Park, sponsored by Cuyama Valley Community Association.

