Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cuyama Valley Pool Reopens Just in Time for Summer

Santa Barbara County completes renovations after a sinkhole damaged the complex in 2012

The Cuyama Pool reopened this week after renovation work was done to repair sinkhole damage.
The Cuyama Pool reopened this week after renovation work was done to repair sinkhole damage.  (Matt Pontes / Santa Barbara County photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 16, 2016 | 4:51 p.m.

The renovated Cuyama Valley pool reopened Thursday, just in time for the first summer heat wave.

The Joseph Centeno Cuyama Pool and Aquatics Complex in New Cuyama is open to the public through the summer months, and features a four-lane, 25-meter pool, wading pool, restrooms and outdoor showers. 

“There are very few activities for youth here in the Cuyama Valley, and the loss of the pool a few years ago removed one of the only local activities for youth during the summer,” said Paul Chounet, superintendent of Cuyama Joint Unified School District.

“Having the pool back in operation will definitely enhance the lives and keep our youth safer by providing them constructive activities in a supervised setting.”

Total reconstruction cost roughly $2.5 million, according to Matthew Pontes, Santa Barbara County general services director.

In October 2012, the complex experienced a sinkhole causing damage to the pool, deck areas and portion of the building.

Since then, General Services has been working with County Parks and the county’s insurer to investigate the cause of the sinkhole and the county offered Cuyama residents a bus to a pool in Taft in the meantime. 

Pontes said the project has been completed successfully on time and on budget, allowing the complex to return to operations under County Parks.

The pool will be open seven days a week, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., for recreational swimming, and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for lap swim. Admission is free for all ages and lifeguards will be on duty when the pool is open. 

Joseph Centeno Cuyama Pool and Aquatics Complex is located at 290 Wasioja St., near Richardson Park, in New Cuyama.

A reopening ceremony with a ribbon cutting was scheduled for Thursday evening, followed by a community picnic with live music at Richardson Park, sponsored by Cuyama Valley Community Association.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The renovated pool complex in Cuyama includes a wading pool and 25-meter, four-lane swimming pool. Click to view larger
The renovated pool complex in Cuyama includes a wading pool and 25-meter, four-lane swimming pool.  (Matt Pontes / Santa Barbara County photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 