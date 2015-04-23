Renowned Bagpipe Player Cristina Pato to Perform at UCSB Campbell Hall

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Santa Barbara debut of the Cristina Pato Quartet, featuring gaita virtuoso, pianist and composer Cristina Pato, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Pato, who was last seen in Santa Barbara in 2013 in a show-stealing performance with Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, is hailed as “one of the living masters of the gaita” (The Wall Street Journal).

Renowned for her exuberant showmanship, Pato fuses Sephardic, Latin, jazz, pop and contemporary influences to create a high-energy, flamboyant and virtuosic performance. Don’t miss this audience favorite, who will forever change how you think of the bagpipe!

The New York Times raves “Ms. Pato will amaze you. Her playing dismisses any notion of a square, martial quality, infusing almost constant exotic coloration, finding entire ranges of microtones between pitches and bending one into another [to create] ‘something incredibly primal.’”

About Cristina Pato Quartet

Internationally acclaimed as a gaita, or Galician bagpipe, master, as well as a classical pianist, Cristina Pato uses her artistry and unprecedented virtuosic skill to bring her musical vision to life by fus­ing the influences of Latin, jazz, pop and contemporary music. In 1998, she became the first female gaita player to release a solo album, and since then has collaborated with world music, jazz, classical and experimental art­ists including the Chicago Symphony, Yo-Yo Ma, The Chieftains, Arturo O’Farrill, World Symphony Orchestra and Paquito D’Rivera. She is a member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble.

An active recording artist and performer since age 12, Pato has released four solo gaita recordings and two as a pianist. She has also collaborated on more than 30 recordings as a guest artist, including the Grammy Award-winner “Yo-Yo Ma and Friends: Songs of Joy and Peace” (2008); “Miles Español: New Sketches of Spain” (2011); and the Grammy-nominated Silk Road Ensemble album, “Off the Map” (2010).

Pato served as a founding member of the Silk Road Ensemble Leadership Council, collaborating closely on programming at Harvard University, where the Ensemble is in residence. She has served as a panelist, mentor and fac­ulty member on various projects with the Harvard Business School and the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

In 2014, Pato’s Gaita and Orchestra Commissioning Project was awarded a grant from New Music USA. With this award, she hopes to build a repertoire for the gaita and symphony orchestra. Pato is collaborating with composers Octavio Vazquez, Emilio Solla and David Bruce to create music that would combine her two passions: world and classical music. Emilio Solla’s “A Galician Voyage: Concerto for Gaita, Piano & Orchestra” is scheduled for its premiere in Barcelona (Orquestra Simfònica del Vallès) and with the Chicago Sinfonietta at Chicago Symphony Hall with conductor Mei-Ann Chen in 2015.

In May, 2014, Pato was part of a performance at The White House, hosted and organized by First Lady Michelle Obama and The President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Association of Music Merchants.

In 2015, Pato will release a new album titled Latina. In this album she embraces the strength of women in Latin culture through one of the essential rhythms of traditional music: 6/8 meter. “Latina” is a musical journey that begins with the Italian rhythm, the tarantella and the Galician muiñeira, and on to the Americas, where the joropo, the llano and the festejo thrive to this day.

