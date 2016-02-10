Renowned Pianist Gleb Ivanov to Perform Chamber on the Mountain Concert

Chamber On The Mountain, Ojai’s superb music organization, will bring Gleb Ivanov, the Russian-born piano virtuoso, to Happy Valley’s Logan House, adjacent to the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts, Sunday, March 6, 2016.

The concert begins at 3 p.m., with a meet-the-artist reception immediately follows the performance.

Recognized around the world as a thrilling performer, Ivanov began accompanying his father’s vocal recitals in Russia at the age of eight.

He won first prize at the 1994 and 1996 International “Classical Legacy” Competition and the prize for “Best Performance of a Beethoven Sonata” at the first Vladimir Horowitz Competition in Kiev.

Months after arriving in the United States, he also won first prize in the 2005 Young Concert Artists (YCA) International Auditions. He received an award from the YCA’s Jack Romann Special Artists Fund.

He made his New York debut in 2006 at Carnegie’s Zankel Hall and his Washington, DC, debut at the Kennedy Center — both to critical acclaim. Reviewers have called his performances “masterful,” “riveting,” “fiery” and full of “volcanic grace.”

Ivanov’s program for Ojai audiences will include:

Two Rhapsodies, Op. 79, by Johannes Brahms; No. 1 in B minor and No. 2 in G minor; Variations Sérieuses, Op. 54, by Felix Mendelssohn; Images, Book 1, by Claude Debussy: Reflets dans l’eau, Hommage á Rameau, and Mouvement; and Sonata No. 6 in A major, Op. 82, by Sergei Prokofiev, Allegro moderato, Allegretto, Tempo di valzer lentissimo and Vivace.

Adored in Paris, Ivanov has been engaged four times by the Louvre Museum for specially requested all-Schubert and all-Chopin concerts.

In addition to soloing with many orchestras, he has been a sought-after repeat artist by Princeton University, The Paramount Theater in Vermont, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, “Pianofest” in East Hampton, Bargemusic in New York City and at Fishers Island Concerts.

Highlights of his most current season’s performances include concertos by Russian masterpieces including Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Prokofiev’s Concerto No. 3, and Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No. 3.

Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged. Tickets are $25 and may be reserved by visiting www.chamberonthemountain.com/reservations.html.

Chamber On The Mountain is presented by the Happy Valley Cultural Center under the artistic direction of renowned harpist Heidi Lehwalder.

The Festival brings internationally acclaimed musicians to Happy Valley — home of the Besant Hill School, the Happy Valley Cultural Center and the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts.

For more information visit www.chamberonthemountain.com.

— Leslee Goodman represents Chamber on the Mountain.