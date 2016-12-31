Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 7:55 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Rental Car Recovered From Water Off Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara

A crane is used to hoist the Volkswagen Passat that was driven off the pier on Friday afternoon

A crane was used Saturday to hoist a rental car from the water on the east side of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. A tourist escaped serious injury on Friday when he accidently drove off the pier. Click to view larger
A crane was used Saturday to hoist a rental car from the water on the east side of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. A tourist escaped serious injury on Friday when he accidently drove off the pier. (Henry Galvan / KEYT News photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | December 31, 2016

A rental car that was accidentally driven off of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara was pulled from the ocean on Saturday.

With the help of divers in the water, a crane was used to hoist the Volkswagen Passat from 20-25 feet of water on the side of the wharf.

A tourist escaped serious injury Friday afternoon when he drove the vehicle off of the wharf.

The accident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on the eastern side of the wharf, according to Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The male driver, who was the sole occupant, was able to get out of the vehicle and swim back to the wharf and climb back up to the top, De Ponce said.

Divers helped with recovering a rental car that drove off Stearns Wharf on Friday. Click to view larger
Divers helped with recovering a rental car that drove off Stearns Wharf on Friday. (Henry Galvan / KEYT News photo)

He sustained minor injuries, including cuts and bruises from the airbag deployment, according to fire Engineeer Kevin Corbett.

De Ponce said he didn’t know what caused the driver to end up in the water, although he speculated that he put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse as he was getting ready to leave.

There is only a 4-by-6-inch barrier in this location to prevent a vehicle from rolling forward, he said.

A rental car that was driven of the east side of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara on Friday is brought back to the top on Saturday. Click to view larger
A rental car that was driven of the east side of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara on Friday is brought back to the top on Saturday. (Henry Galvan / KEYT News photo)

