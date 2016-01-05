Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:56 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Rep. Capps Awards Congressional Bronze Medal to Local Teen Kai Fisher

Kai Fisher and Rep. Lois Capps. Click to view larger
Kai Fisher and Rep. Lois Capps. (Office of Lois Capps photo)
By C.J. Young for Rep. Louis Capps | January 5, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

On Dec. 27, 2015, Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24) presented a Congressional Bronze Medal to Kai Fisher, 17, a Santa Barbara resident and junior at Principia High School in St. Louis, Mo. The ceremony took place at Capps’ Santa Barbara congressional office.

The congressional award is given to hardworking young Americans ages 14-23. It is a nonpartisan, voluntary and noncompetitive program.

Medals are earned by setting and achieving personal goals in four areas: volunteer public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition and exploration.

To qualify for the award, Fisher contributed more than 100 hours of volunteer service to the Santa Barbara Public Library and The Friendship Center, an adult day care facility for those with Alzheimer's.

Fisher also traveled to Costa Rica to help build a school.

For his personal development, he strengthened his Christian Science background by studying the Bible and Science & Health.

For physical fitness, Fisher worked to improve his cross country and high hurdle track times.

For his expedition and exploration requirement, he took an Outward Bound canoeing trip in Maine that included hiking, paddling and portaging on various lakes and streams.

“Kai is an example of someone who works hard, not only to make himself a better person, but to make the world around him a better place,” Capps said. “I am pleased to be able to present this Congressional Bronze Medal to Kai in recognition of his hard work and dedication to his community.”

C.J. Young is the press secretary for Rep. Louis Capps

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 