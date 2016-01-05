Rep. Capps Awards Congressional Bronze Medal to Local Teen Kai Fisher

Advice

On Dec. 27, 2015, Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24) presented a Congressional Bronze Medal to Kai Fisher, 17, a Santa Barbara resident and junior at Principia High School in St. Louis, Mo. The ceremony took place at Capps’ Santa Barbara congressional office.

The congressional award is given to hardworking young Americans ages 14-23. It is a nonpartisan, voluntary and noncompetitive program.

Medals are earned by setting and achieving personal goals in four areas: volunteer public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition and exploration.

To qualify for the award, Fisher contributed more than 100 hours of volunteer service to the Santa Barbara Public Library and The Friendship Center, an adult day care facility for those with Alzheimer's.

Fisher also traveled to Costa Rica to help build a school.

For his personal development, he strengthened his Christian Science background by studying the Bible and Science & Health.

For physical fitness, Fisher worked to improve his cross country and high hurdle track times.

For his expedition and exploration requirement, he took an Outward Bound canoeing trip in Maine that included hiking, paddling and portaging on various lakes and streams.

“Kai is an example of someone who works hard, not only to make himself a better person, but to make the world around him a better place,” Capps said. “I am pleased to be able to present this Congressional Bronze Medal to Kai in recognition of his hard work and dedication to his community.”

— C.J. Young is the press secretary for Rep. Louis Capps.