Rep. Capps Sworn In as Member of 114th Congress

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | January 6, 2015 | 2:54 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, along with 433 of her colleagues, was sworn in Tuesday as a member of the 114th Congress.

House Speaker John Boehner conducted a swearing-in ceremony in the House Chamber. Following the oath of office on the House floor, Capps participated in a ceremonial swearing-in with Speaker Boehner.

“It is an honor and privilege to represent the 24th Congressional District, and I look forward to continuing to represent the people and communities of the Central Coast in Washington, D.C.,” Capps said. “There are a number of challenges facing our country, and I am eager to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address the important issues before us.”

Click here for audio of her statement.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 
