Rep. Carbajal Named to House Armed Services Committee

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | January 12, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Newly elected Congressman Salud Carbajal has announced his appointment to the House Committee on Armed Services, which is responsible for passing the annual national defense authorization bill, allocating funding and providing oversight for the Department of Defense, the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as a significant portion of the Department of Energy.

“It is an honor to serve on the House Armed Services Committee,” said Rep. Carbajal. “This committee plays a vital role in supporting our men and women in uniform serving our country around the world as well as ensuring the Pentagon spends our taxpayer dollars effectively and efficiently.

"With increasing threats to national security, strategic defense spending is critical to combat these threats while simultaneously providing balanced and robust funding for our domestic priorities," he said.

“As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, I am proud to serve as a voice in Congress for the tens of thousands of Central Coast military personnel and their families. These brave service men and women deserve a representative who will fight to ensure they receive the personnel benefits they have earned," he said.

"I also look forward to working on ways to grow innovative clean energy initiatives, increase diversity in our armed forces, and expand defense employment in our region,” Carbajal said.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 
